Jurgen Klopp has a brilliant squad of players to choose from and will be able to pick a very strong side when the Premier League returns.

With Liverpool sat fourth in the Premier League table and boasting winning starts to both their cup competitions, fans can’t wait for club football to return.

A summer of squad upheaval has been successful, with younger, fresher faces arriving and thriving under Jurgen Klopp as the Reds look to have found their way again after a disappointing campaign last season.

Following the end of the international break this week, we will see both Merseyside teams face off in one of England’s most famous derby games as Sean Dyche’s side will head to Anfield on Saturday.

With that in mind, LiverpoolWorld is taking a look at what Liverpool’s strongest starting XI looks like.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker No prizes for guessing this one right.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold One of Liverpool’s key starters.

3 . CB - Ibrahim Konate The tall, powerful defender is a starter for both club and country and is a perfect foil for Van Dijk.