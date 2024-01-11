'Mentality monsters' was how Jurgen Klopp described his Liverpool team in recent years and the current crop have been exactly that. The Reds haven't lost a Premier League game since September 30 - a run spanning 13 matches - and currently sit top of the table.

Liverpool have by no means cruised through the campaign, however, and Klopp's men have often had to be resilient in coming from behind to take all three points - or one, at the least. And that never-say-die attitude is part of the reason they are at the Premier League's summit. Analysing data from Transfermarkt, LiverpoolWorld has compared Liverpool's ability to come from behind against league's other 19 teams and the results are remarkable. Take a look below.