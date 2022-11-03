The popular football management game series released the beta version of FM23 last month and the reviews have been impressive.

Liverpool have had more than their share of busy transfer windows over the past few seasons and plans are likely well underway at Anfield for the next two.

There are just a handful of Premier League matches remaining before the winter break for the FIFA World Cup finals and then there will be just two gameweeks over the festive period before the January transfer window opens. Once the 2022/23 season has concluded, clubs will once again go back to the drawing boards and look at how best to reshape their squads in the months long summer window. It’s a process where transfers planned out months in advance can be made or last minute deals can be struck on deadline day.

Just for fun, we use the newly released beta version of Football Manager 23 to simulate up until September 1, 2023 and have taken a look at what business the popular game series predicts Liverpool might do over the January and summer transfer windows. The Reds spent over £150m in transfer fees adding new players in positions across the park. There were also some real coups but the Merseyside club also made one or two curiours moves that don’t seem to make a lot of sense.

Here are the players that Liverpool signed in our FM23 simulation and how much they paid:

1. Mehdi Taremi (£37.5m - January) The Iranian forward was brought in to replace Robert Firmino, who joined Spurs for £22m, and went on to score three goals in the second half of the league campaign

2. Kyle Walker-Peters (£36.5m - January) With Calvin Ramsay heading out on loan to Luton, the Red spent heavily on English home grown talent to cover RB but the former Spurs man made just one league appearance

3. Pedro Goncalves (38.5m - Summer) The marquee summer signing was the Portuguese playmaker who arrived after a stellar season with Sporting CP where he scored 13 goals in 31 games

4. Moises Caicedo (£26m - summer) With Dortmund hanging on to Jude Bellingham the Reds turned to the young Brighton star to add a much needed breath of fresh air to their midfield