Liverpool have already seen plenty of changes behind-the-scenes and it is likely to have an effect on their summer business.

A new manager will arrive and with a new sporting director and technical director - set to be announced soon - as well as question marks over contracts ending and young players' first-team future, we can expect movement this summer.

As is typical in this day and age, Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of players across positions despite the season entering its final chapter. Therefore, we've decided to see what Liverpool's XI could look like if all the rumours are true. (And we've taken the squad value from Transfermarkt).

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is suffering with a serious injury but remains one of the best in the world.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back has also been out of action recently but he has been such a key player this season and will continue to be. A new deal will most likely come in the summer as well.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The centre-back was imperious once again at the weekend and has been one of the stars of the season.