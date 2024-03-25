Liverpool are approaching their first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp as manager. Following the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of new sporting director Richard Hughes, the Reds could be in for a very interesting stint on the upcoming market, but who will they be bringing in?

There have been dozens of reports linking Liverpool to new signings since the 2023/24 season started as the Premier League title challengers are looking to bolster their ranks in multiple positions. We've taken a look at some of the most high profile transfer rumours for players Liverpool would likely integrate straight into their starting XI, if everything comes to fruition.

Take a look below at next season's predicted Liverpool line-up based on recent rumours, including reported asking prices, previous transfer fees and Transfermarkt values.

1 . GK: Alisson The Brazilian has been a big miss during his injury absence this season and while Caoimhin Kelleher has been a fine back-up, the Reds will be happy to have their No.1 back. Alisson signed for the Reds in 2021 for £67 million.

2 . RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold During his injury setbacks, Alexander-Arnold has watched his deputy Conor Bradley step up and impress. It will be a tough task to split game time between the two next season but the vice skipper remains the first choice at right-back. His current Transfermarkt value is £60 million.

3 . CB: Ousmane Diomande The Reds are looking for long-term options at centre-back, especially with Joël Matip set to leave Anfield this summer. Diomande has been on Liverpool's radar for a while now and his current Sporting CP contract has a reported £69 million release clause attached.

4 . CB: Virgil van Dijk Plans will be in place to sign van Dijk's eventual replacement, which is probably why Liverpool have been linked to big-money targets ahead of the summer. Forward planning for a successor to the Reds' £75 million revolutionary signing.