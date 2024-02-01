Liverpool's January window can be summarised as being extremely quiet due to the fact their summer business has meant their squad is in great shape.

On top of that, the emergence of strong youth talents such as Jarell Quansah and Connor Bradley have removed the need to go and splash more money on unknown quantities, when the talent in their academy is currently proving to be priceless.

However, we have seen the likes of Owen Beck return back on loan to Dundee United to continue his development, as well as Nat Phillips who has found a new temporary home at Cardiff City after a difficult spell with Celtic. Plus, Fabio Carvalho has traded RB Leipzig for North Yorkshire, as he joined promotion-chasing Hull early on in the window.

Despite there being no big transfer news, we have decided to compile what Liverpool's starting XI could look like in 2024 if the rumours are true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is revered amongst the Liverpool fanbase for his consistent performances, and it would take a special, special goalkeeper to usurp him from the Reds' line-up.

2 . RB- Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back will eventually take back his role from Connor Bradley, who has been excellent, as he is the number one choice in that role. Although, a move to midfield may be in the offing.

3 . CB - Tosin Adarabioyo Tosin Adarabioyo could leave Fulham for free this summer as he has not yet signed a new deal. The 26-year-old is almost a Joel Matip like-for-like replacement and his numbers are very similar to Ibrahim Konate - the Reds have been reported as interested this month.