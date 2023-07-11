Liverpool have already made a huge splash on the transfer market with two blockbuster midfield signings. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined the Anfield ranks as Jurgen Klopp continues his mission to transform his engine room and push his side back to top four, and potentially title challengers.

The Reds have already parted ways with Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but with all four leaving on free transfers, they are yet to make any money through player sales.

Here’s a look at Liverpool’s net spend on the summer transfer window compared to their closest Premier League rivals and the rest of England’s top flight, as documented via the current 2023/24 Transfermarkt list. There is still plenty of time for clubs to rise up or drop down the rankings though as more incomings and outgoings continue to present themselves.

1 . 1st — Chelsea (£106.4 million) Sales: £189.8m / Purchases: £83.4m

2 . 2nd — Everton (£33.5 million) Sales: £33.5m / Purchases: £0

3 . 3rd — Wolves (£26.6 million) Sales: £79.1m / Purchases: £52.4m

4 . 4th — West Ham United (£1.7 million) Sales: £1.7m / Purchases: £0