With Liverpool on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, we can look tentatively ahead to who could drop into the competition from the Champions League. As it stands, Liverpool need another victory to secure their status as group winners which is important because they get to bypass the Round of 32 and go straight into the Last 16. Two less games for Jurgen Klopp to contend with would be a bonus, especially with the hectic schedule of the modern game. The Reds are the bookies’ favourites to win the title. And Klopp will be hoping to go one better this time around to win the only trophy that has eluded him across his time at the club. There is one more week to go in the UCL campaign and only one team has been confirmed thus far (Feyenoord) but we can still look at which third-placed teams could drop into the second-tier European competition.