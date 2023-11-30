Register
Group F is so tight as it stands that any one of three teams could await Liverpool - all of whom would be the biggest threat. AC Milan, Newcastle and PSG are all in the mix and all three would be worthy of making the final and would be a huge test.

Liverpool's surprise potential Europa League opponents revealed after Champions League results - gallery

Liverpool are close to qualifying as group winners and will do so if they defeat LASK at home.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

With Liverpool on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, we can look tentatively ahead to who could drop into the competition from the Champions League. As it stands, Liverpool need another victory to secure their status as group winners which is important because they get to bypass the Round of 32 and go straight into the Last 16. Two less games for Jurgen Klopp to contend with would be a bonus, especially with the hectic schedule of the modern game. The Reds are the bookies’ favourites to win the title. And Klopp will be hoping to go one better this time around to win the only trophy that has eluded him across his time at the club. There is one more week to go in the UCL campaign and only one team has been confirmed thus far (Feyenoord) but we can still look at which third-placed teams could drop into the second-tier European competition.

1. SC Braga

Contesting a group with Real Madrid and Napoli was always going to leave them struggling, but they face Napoli away in their final game while Union Berlin welcome Madrid, with just 2 points separating them.

2. RB Salzburg

A team which has often had brilliant prospects just waiting to go to the next level, they’ve sold plenty of talented stars across the past few years which has weakened them. They don’t possess the same quality they did when they lost 4-3 at Anfield a few years ago and would be another tie which the Reds should triumph in.

3. Galatasaray

Their performances have been entertaining for sure, and they’ve proven themselves to be a tough outfit boasting many ex-Premier League players. However, while there is attacking quality, they are easy to create plenty of chances against.

4. Lens

They proved to be a tough side to face at their home ground in France but they capitulated away at the Emirates Stadium, losing 6-0. A tough test would await in the away leg, as their home record is strong, but avoid defeat there and the tie should be straightforward

