Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the season in strong form, winning three of their first four games so far.

Liverpool have started the season strongly after a busy summer of transfer business that saw over £150m spent.

Jurgen Klopp saw a midfield overhaul as four new midfielders joined the club and he will be overjoyed with their three victories so far over Aston Villa, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Those victories see them sit third in the table as we await the end of the international break but Liverpool fans will certainly be pleased with their side’s start to the new season.

On top of that, we are still awaiting the debut of deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch - who is another talented youngster that Klopp now has at his disposal.

So far we’ve seen strong performances from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as well as plenty of other names in the Liverpool squad so far.

Therefore, with the international break in full swing, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look at the player’s average ratings from the season so far, according to WhoScored.

1 . 10. Alexis Mac Allister - 6.66 One example where the numbers are understating his performances, Mac Allister has settled strongly since arriving this summer and featured out of position so far at the start of the campaign. He will only continue to improve.

2 . 9. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.73 It certainly has been an inconsistent start for Alexander-Arnold who has often shone with his passing ability but has shown frailties at the back.

3 . 8. Diogo Jota - 6.78 Jota remains one of Klopp’s best squad players but he faces stiff competition with Liverpool’s attacking frontline.