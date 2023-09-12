Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Liverpool’s top 10 highest rated players for 2023/24 season so far including shock 6 - gallery

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the season in strong form, winning three of their first four games so far.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

Liverpool have started the season strongly after a busy summer of transfer business that saw over £150m spent.

Jurgen Klopp saw a midfield overhaul as four new midfielders joined the club and he will be overjoyed with their three victories so far over Aston Villa, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Those victories see them sit third in the table as we await the end of the international break but Liverpool fans will certainly be pleased with their side’s start to the new season.

On top of that, we are still awaiting the debut of deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch - who is another talented youngster that Klopp now has at his disposal.

So far we’ve seen strong performances from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as well as plenty of other names in the Liverpool squad so far.

Therefore, with the international break in full swing, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look at the player’s average ratings from the season so far, according to WhoScored.

One example where the numbers are understating his performances, Mac Allister has settled strongly since arriving this summer and featured out of position so far at the start of the campaign. He will only continue to improve.

1. 10. Alexis Mac Allister - 6.66

One example where the numbers are understating his performances, Mac Allister has settled strongly since arriving this summer and featured out of position so far at the start of the campaign. He will only continue to improve.

It certainly has been an inconsistent start for Alexander-Arnold who has often shone with his passing ability but has shown frailties at the back.

2. 9. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.73

It certainly has been an inconsistent start for Alexander-Arnold who has often shone with his passing ability but has shown frailties at the back.

Jota remains one of Klopp’s best squad players but he faces stiff competition with Liverpool’s attacking frontline.

3. 8. Diogo Jota - 6.78

Jota remains one of Klopp’s best squad players but he faces stiff competition with Liverpool’s attacking frontline.

The Uruguayan had a slow start to the season but exploded into life against Newcastle and was also involved in a goal against Aston Villa - expect plenty more to come for Nunez.

4. 7. Darwin Nunez - 6.85

The Uruguayan had a slow start to the season but exploded into life against Newcastle and was also involved in a goal against Aston Villa - expect plenty more to come for Nunez.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppPlayer ratingsNewcastleBournemouthAston Villa