Liverpool’s top five performers in the Premier League this season revealed

Who have Liverpool’s top five performers been this season?

It doesn’t need saying that this season has been a struggle for Liverpool so far, especially off the back of an incredibly successful campaign last year.

Languishing in 10th in the league, out of both domestic cups and drawn against their Champions League final victors of last season makes for a bleak landscape.

Stand out performers have been few and far between, with almost every player guilty of a poor performance or a mistake at some point. In essence, that’s why they’re in the position they are.

But some have still managed to perform better than others and in light of that, we’ve sourced the top five performers for Liverpool this season, according to WhoScored .

5. Mohamed Salah - 6.87

So often Liverpool’s talisman, this season has seen him struggle at times as his team’s form has waivered - one goal in six league games typifies that. Despite that, he’s still managed to score seven goals and provide four assists in what has been a lean year for the Egyptian. Such are his typically high standards, those numbers make him the joint-10th for goal contributions in the league and if anyone can help fire Liverpool back up the table, it’s him.

4. Alisson - 6.94

Often Liverpool’s saviour, Alisson has given everything when called upon, but his side’s frailties defensively have left him with more work to do than perhaps any season he’s been at the club so far. His 6.94 rating sees him ranked fourth in the league for keepers and he still remains one of the very best around. He even managed to produce an unlikely assist against Manchester City, courtesy of Salah’s industry against Joao Cancelo.

3. Thiago - 6.95

Always looking to get on the ball, Thiago’s class and technical ability hasn’t diminished this year, despite Liverpool’s midfield problems. While there is certainly a conversation to be had about defensive contributions, Thiago has arguably been their best midfielder. Although, he’s the best pick of a bad bunch going off this year’s form. 1.2 key passes per game is similar to a lot of their attackers plus six long balls per 90 shows he’s key to keeping the rhythm of this side.

2. Roberto Firmino - 7.20

Considered to be on the periphery after the signing of Darwin Nunez, Firmino hit back with a great run of form this season, netting seven goals and three assists in 11 starts. It’s likely that form will result in a contract extension in the summer, with his deal set to expire in the summer. He remains a key figure in the squad due to his experience and he remains a tried and tested option amid a collection of younger attacking talents who haven’t quite hit form this year.

1. Luis Diaz - 7.28