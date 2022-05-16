Video verdict: Liverpool’s unexpected FA Cup hero and Everton’s costly crazy two minutes

LiverpoolWorld football writer Will Rooney gives his verdict on Liverpool’s defeat of Chelsea on penalties and Everton’s 3-2 loss to Brentford.

By LiverpoolWorld staff
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:43 pm

It was a weekend of twists and turns for Merseyside’s two big clubs.

Liverpool were taken to penalties in the FA Cup final and looked set to miss out on a scond trophy of the season when Sadio Mane had his spotkick saved in the shootout only for Kostas Tsimikas to pop up as the unlikely match-winning hero.

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium (Picture: Adam Davy/PA)

Meanwhile, Everton came within 30 minutes of securing their Premier League status but a crazy game at Goodison Park saw them reduced to nine men and slump to a 3-2 defeat against Brentford.

Watch the video above for Will Rooney’s verdict on the weekend action.

