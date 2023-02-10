Liverpool suffered a 3-0 loss against Wolves last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he gave his Liverpool players two days off training following their humbling loss to Wolves.

The Reds’ stuttering form continued as they sunk to a 3-0 defeat at Molineux last Saturday. It was Liverpool’s third successive Premier League away reverse and they languish just 10th in the table.

Klopp had his squad back in at the AXA Training Ground the day after the Wolves game for analysis before giving them Monday and Tuesday off.

And heading into the crunch clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday, Klopp’s given his reasons for his decision.

The Liverpool boss said: “In Germany, this situation would have come much earlier. ‘How can you give them two days off when you’re in the situation you are in’.

“In England, you are relaxed with that, to be honest. You cannot - you can if you want but it’s not beneficial - you cannot train every day. We played bad at Wolverhampton, the next day we came in and analysed, spoke to each other then gave them two days off because it’s a very long time between Saturday and Monday.

“Of course, I could have said Sunday training, recovery and then from Monday, when go from there. That wouldn’t have been helpful at all. It would have been bad, it would have caused injuries and on Sunday after we spoke, I thought 100% it made sense if we don’t see each other for two days. It was helpful.