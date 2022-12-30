‘Lot of similarities’ - Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool star to Robert Lewandowski

Darwin Nunez has scored nine goals for Liverpool but has lacked composure in the final third.

Jurgen Klopp is confident Darwin Nunez will find composure in front of goal for Liverpool - after watching Robert Lewandowski going through similar troubles earlier in his career.

Nunez has had a mixed start since arriving for an initial fee of £64 million from Benfica in the summer.

The forward has scored nine goals in 20 goals. However, in Liverpool's two games after the season restarted following the World Cup, he's fired blank despite having glorious opportunities in both.

A lack of calmness in front of goal is what Nunez has struggled with during his time at Anfield.

But Klopp detailed that after signing Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund, it was a similar case. Lewandowski is now regarded as arguably the world's best number nine.

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Going back to that time, journalists asked why is Barrios not playing. Lucas Barrios had scored 16 goals that season and was the number nine in our team.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool shoots wide past Robin Olsen of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 26, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Lewy started to play in different positions, didn't like it too much, the Polish journalists were not too friendly with me because he didn't play in the [number] nine, in a 4-2-3-1 he played in the [number] 10. At the time, I thought it made absolute sense to develop his game. There are a lot of similarities.

“Lewy will tell the same story, we had shooting stories when he didn't finish off one. We had bets all the time of €10 - if you score more than 10 times, I pay you €10, if you don't you have to pay. My pocket was full of money. It's all about staying calm.

“When you see the potential, it's so difficult in the world we are living in. I don't want to get personal but it's because of you (the media) asking and making a fuss of everything then there's social media.

“The more you can shut off that, the better is it. I think we can all agree the potential is so obvious. Is everything right? No. I think it's clear when you see the big chance in the second half when he can run a bit at an angle and then he has free choice but it's all coming.