Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez injury update as star ruled out of Liverpool training session

Liverpool injury news on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:59 BST
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Luis Diaz is unlikely to return to the Liverpool fray for the first time in almost six months against Manchester City tomorrow (12.30 BST).

The winger suffered a devastating knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October and hasn't played since.

In a boost for Liverpool, Diaz returned to training with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday.

The Reds have 12 games remaining to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League. However, Diaz is not due tobe involved with Jurgen Klopp’s squad today and is unlikely to be iat the Etihad Stadium against City.

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Luis is back in small parts of training after a very long time out. Fantastic to have him back but he will not train today with us.

“This week was the first step back into team training. Next week, we will increase that, maybe full parts of it then he’s ready I think but we have to judge it day by day.”

Darwin Nunez pulled out of international duty with Uruguay because of a cut to the ankle. The striker missed training earlier this week but was back on Thursday and looks set to be involved.

Klopp added: “Darwin couldn’t train for 2-3 days this week because of the cut on his foot but yesterday was back.”

