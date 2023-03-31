Liverpool injury news on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Luis Diaz is unlikely to return to the Liverpool fray for the first time in almost six months against Manchester City tomorrow (12.30 BST).

The winger suffered a devastating knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October and hasn't played since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a boost for Liverpool, Diaz returned to training with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday.

The Reds have 12 games remaining to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League. However, Diaz is not due tobe involved with Jurgen Klopp’s squad today and is unlikely to be iat the Etihad Stadium against City.

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Luis is back in small parts of training after a very long time out. Fantastic to have him back but he will not train today with us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This week was the first step back into team training. Next week, we will increase that, maybe full parts of it then he’s ready I think but we have to judge it day by day.”

Darwin Nunez pulled out of international duty with Uruguay because of a cut to the ankle. The striker missed training earlier this week but was back on Thursday and looks set to be involved.