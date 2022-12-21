Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Man City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Pep Lijnders is hoping that Luis Diaz can come back stronger after his injury setback.

The winger was forced to leave the Reds’ Dubai training camp early, having been out since October with a knee injury.

In addition, Diogo Jota remains sidelined for a prolonged period as Liverpool’s prepare to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Assistant manager Lijnders said: “About Luis, I have to say no. We all know the impact he had on this team, it’s not easy to come in and have an impact on this team to take the team forward - he did. For him, for the team, it’s really sad it’s happened.

“He has this character, smily and hard work. He will take this time to come back stronger and if he can come back stronger, it will really help us. Hopefully everything can go smooth.

“Diogo was with us in Dubai. It’s nice with a long-term injury to come out of this English weather.

“He was in all the video meetings and we have a lot. That was good for the team but it’s the same time frame.”

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are not expected to face City following their World Cup efforts with France and Holland respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England), Alisson Becker and Fabinho (Brazil) are all back training.

Curtis Jones has been ruled out, but Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (muscle). are both available.

Liverpool have traditionally used the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup to hand youngsters in their squad a chance. But after such a lengthy break before the Premier League season returns on Boxing Day, coupled with facing the current top-flight champions and modern-day rivals, makes things somewhat different for the Reds.

But Lijnders has admitted that the fledgling talents around the squad still need opportunities.

“Age is just a number for us. We don’t look to experience in that way. The World Cup proved you need your whole squad. We know we have to be top to win games in this competition. The League Cup comes in a timeframe where we play every three days and the boys have to be at the top to win the game and it’s a perfect situation to use the full squad.

“Now it’s a different situation. The boys come back from the World Cup. Age is just a number and we still believe we need to give our talent a chance - not just against lower league opposition. We want them to have challenges and difficulties and maybe struggle a bit. My job, Jurgen’s job, the club’s job is to improve our players and the team. That’s what we’re always trying to do.”