Liverpool have been going through their final preparations ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg encounter against Real Madrid tomorrow.
The Reds are all too wary of the gigantic task they have ahead at the Santiago Bernebeu if they’re to advance into the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a subering 5-2 loss in the first leg at Anfield last month and have a three-goal deficit to turn around.
Ahead of travelling to the Spanish capital, Liverpool have undergone one final session at the AXA Training Centre today.
And the Reds may have two new injury concerns in midfield as Jordan Henderson or Stefan Bajcetic could not be spotted involved.
Bajcetic started last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth while Henderson came off the bench.
Meanwhile, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are still to return to training. Diaz has been sidelined since October and continues his comeback from a knee injury. The winger was spotted training alone before the rest of the group made their way out.
Thiago, meanwhile, has missed the past seven games with a hip issue.
However, Joe Gomez was back involved as he works his way back from a hamstring problem suffered in the first leg against Madrid.
Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also were spotted despite being omitted from the match-day squad against Bournemouth.