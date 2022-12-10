Liverpool injury news ahead of their Dubai Super Cup clash vs Lyon.

Kopites’ end for their Liverpool fix is soon to come to an end.

The Reds haven’t been in action for almost a month due to the season pausing for the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were last in action when defeating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League on 12 November.

However, ahead of the campaign recommencing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup later this month, Liverpool have jetted of to Dubai. They’re undergoing warm-weather training and have two games in the Dubai Super Cup.

Klopp’s side face Lyon on Sunday before meeting AC Milan five days’ later.

Ahead of those matches, here’s the latest on the injury situation at Liverpool.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The winger suffered a knee injury in October’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal. After making good progress during his recovery, Diaz picked up a setback in Dubai and has returned to the UK to be asses.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Klopp said: “What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Joel Matip

Joel Matip during Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back was forced off with a calf injury against Arsenal two months ago and has been unavailable since.

What’s been said

Matip is back in training in Dubai. Before the 3-1 defeat of Southampton, which was Liverpool’s final game ahead of the season’s hiatus, Klopp said: “Joel trained, he trained with us, he was in three-fourths, pretty much the whole session but the last bit he didn’t do. But he is now obviously available as well – would be available but has only trained once with the team.”

Potential return game

Lyon, Sunday 11 December.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita during Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn’t played for Liverpool since the Community Shield defeat of Man City in July. He’s had a muscle issue.

What’s been said

Klopp has confirmed that all of the players who remain in Dubai are in good condition. He said: “What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Potential return game

Lyon, Sunday 11 December.

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones runs alongside a Liverpool backroom staff member in Dubai. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The 21-year-old has been struggling with a tibia issue throughout the campaign. It’s limited Jones to just seven appearances and he was absent against Southampton.

Jones was also spotted training away from the main group in Dubai during one session.

What’s been said

Speaking after the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in October, Jones said: “It was basically swelling in the bone. But if you carry on with it, it can go to a fracture and then a break. It was the first time I’d had anything like that, to be honest.

“Touch wood this doesn’t change, but I’m a kid who never gets injured. I don’t pull hamstrings, quads, calves, stuff like that. When I’ve been injured, it’s been a freak one. I was poked in the eye last season and out for six weeks, and this season I had a stress response in the bone. I was out for four weeks, I came back and trained twice, felt it again and was out for another six. It was a difficult time, but now I’m back I’m happy and I have a point to prove.”

Potential return game

N/A

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota left was stretchered off in Liverpool’s win against Man City. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What happened

The striker suffered a devastating calf injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Man City in October. As a result, Jota was ruled out of the World Cup with Portugal.

What’s been said

Klopp said: “Really not good news, yes he will miss the World Cup. Pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the process starts. That's it pretty much.

“All the rest will now follow in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us as well and for Portugal... I don't want to put a time on it [his return]. It will be a long time.”

The Athletic reports that Jota won’t be available until early February.

Potential return game

N/A

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo in action for Liverpool under-21s against Rochdale. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder, who is on loan from Juventus, played only 13 minutes for Liverpool before he picked up a thigh problem.

What’s been said

Speaking before Liverpool’s loss to Leeds in October, Klopp said: “He’s here. It’s a long-term injury and when he’s back, we’ll think about it again. I have no idea how long it will be but it will be long.”

Arthur is part of the Reds squad in Dubai as he continues his rehab.

Potential return game