Luis Diaz has improved two things ahead of Liverpool injury return against Leeds United

Luis Diaz is set to be involved in Liverpool’s squad against Leeds United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

Jurgen Klopp is relishing having Luis Diaz back at his disposal for the business end of Liverpool’s season.

The winger is set to make a return to the squad for the first time in six months when the Reds travel to Leeds United on Monday night.

Diaz, 26, suffered a devastating knee injury in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal last October. He briefly made a return to training during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai in December before breaking down.

As a result, Liverpool have been cautious with Diaz’s return to action but he’s now deemed fit enough to be involved against Leeds at Elland Road. During his time on the sidelines, the tenacious Colombia international has settled down further on Merseyside and improved his English - but lost none of his skill.

Reds boss Klopp said: “He’s 100% ready in training. He’s now completely normal in training and now we have to reintegrate him. If nothing happens, he’s in the squad and from there, we go.

“Luis has developed massively. His English is getting better, he’s really settled and how it is with injured players, he sees more of the training ground than the others. Every day he’s together with therapists and stuff like this. He’s really matured again, much more comfortable than he was in the beginning with a new country and it will help him as well.

“We’re really happy to have him back. He’s like a breath of fresh air every day he’s in training. I said at the beginning, he cannot train without a smile on his face and that’s something really special and that’s how he acts now.

“He was out for a long time, that was not his season so far. The away game against Arsenal where he got injured was a long time ago. One session in Dubai, out again and being back is really a long time but it’s absolutely fine. He didn’t lose his skills, that’s good, but we have to see step-by-step how we can bring him back in.”

