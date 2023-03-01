When Luis Diaz could return for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp provides an update.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Luis Diaz can have an impact for Liverpool in their final push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The winger is coming towards the end of his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the start of October.

The Reds have felt the absence of Diaz, who has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 38 appearances since arriving from Porto for £50 million in January 2022.

Liverpool sit just seventh in the table and have a huge battle on their hands if they're to qualify for next campaign's Champions League.

Klopp and his backroom staff are being patient with Diaz, who suffered a setback in his rehabilitation during the Reds' training camp in Dubai during the World Cup.

Diaz is expected to join in with the first part of training with his team-mates next week before stepping up to take part fully in sessions. Klopp says the 26-year-old could be involved in the final 12 matches but warned he may not have the barnstorming impact that he did when he first arrived at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight's clash against Wolves, said: It's a different situation to last season. He played all the games for Porto pretty much now he's out with an injury - for the second time pretty much.

“I can tell you, the two sessions he had with us in Dubai in the training camp, it was like: 'Oh my god, how good was that!' Then he was injured again. When he's back, it will be good and very impactful. How quick, I don't know. We have to see.

“There's no time [frame] in this moment. There's no time to be patient but you have to be patient. That's it. We will see but I'm positive about him and there's a good chance he can have a real impact in 10, 11, 12 games. We'll see how long it will takes.