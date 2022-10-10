Luis Diaz suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Arsenal.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz is set to be on the Liverpool sidelines for around eight weeks.

The Reds winger suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diaz ominously limped off during the first half of the clash and left the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was not too hopeful about the Colombia international’s problem.

And The Athletic reports Diaz will be out until after the World Cup and is expected to return on Boxing Day.

Diaz signed for Liverpool from Porto for up to £50 million in January.

He’s been a key player since arriving and scored four goals so far for the stuttering Reds.