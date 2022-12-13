Liverpool injury news on Luis Diaz after he underwent knee surgery.

Luis Diaz is set for another three months on the Liverpool sidelines, according to latest reports.

The winger left the Reds’ Dubai training camp earlier this week after suffering a setback during his recovery from a knee injury.

Diaz hasn’t played for Liverpool since being forced off in the first half of the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in early October.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have missed the Colombia international, who has made a significant impact since being signed from Porto in last January’s transfer window.

But the Reds are set for another prolonged period without Diaz. The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old, who has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 38 appearances, will not be available until early March.

That concurs with reports from Colombia, as it was claimed Diaz was set for surgery on Saturday 11 December.

The Athletic states that Diaz has already undergone an operation on his lateral collateral ligament.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup, Klopp said: “He was not in the best possible place. It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly — nothing, [but he] felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said: ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look’. Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”