Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Chelsea.

Liverpool travel to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow night - with their aspirations of a Premier League top-four finish diminishing.

The Reds’ latest heavy away defeat - a 4-1 loss to Manchester City leaves them seven points and four spots outside the Champions League places.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side are to pull off an unlikely mission of securing a spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term, they have little margin for error. In their remaining 11 games, they can afford to drop very few points.

Liverpool now travel a Chelsea outfit who are managerless after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday night.

Whether that gives the Reds a helping hand or not remains to be seen.

Here is the latest on the injury front ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

1 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger is back in training but Liverpool are being cautious given he’s not played for almost six months. Klopp admitted that the clash against Arsenal on Sunday is a possibility but the trip to Leeds the following week is more likely. Potential return: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder hasn’t featured since February but could be back in training this week, according to Klopp. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

3 . Naby Keita - muscle The midfielder suffered an issue on duty with Guinea. Klopp is unsure how long Keita will be absent for. Potential return game: unknown. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Stefan Bajcetic - adductor The midfielder confirmed on social media that he won’t play again this season. Bajcetic believes his setback will make him stronger physically and mentally. Potential return game: N/A