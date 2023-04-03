Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
19 hours ago Saints suffer huge injury worry ahead of Good Friday derby
20 hours ago Man stabbed multiple times as car stolen and torched
21 hours ago New McDonald’s to open despite fears of ‘pandemonium’
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Diaz, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Chelsea.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:44 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 07:31 BST

Liverpool travel to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow night - with their aspirations of a Premier League top-four finish diminishing.

The Reds’ latest heavy away defeat - a 4-1 loss to Manchester City leaves them seven points and four spots outside the Champions League places.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side are to pull off an unlikely mission of securing a spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term, they have little margin for error. In their remaining 11 games, they can afford to drop very few points.

Liverpool now travel a Chelsea outfit who are managerless after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday night.

Whether that gives the Reds a helping hand or not remains to be seen.

Here is the latest on the injury front ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The winger is back in training but Liverpool are being cautious given he’s not played for almost six months. Klopp admitted that the clash against Arsenal on Sunday is a possibility but the trip to Leeds the following week is more likely. Potential return: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

1. Luis Diaz - knee

The winger is back in training but Liverpool are being cautious given he’s not played for almost six months. Klopp admitted that the clash against Arsenal on Sunday is a possibility but the trip to Leeds the following week is more likely. Potential return: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

The midfielder hasn’t featured since February but could be back in training this week, according to Klopp. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

2. Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder hasn’t featured since February but could be back in training this week, according to Klopp. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

The midfielder suffered an issue on duty with Guinea. Klopp is unsure how long Keita will be absent for. Potential return game: unknown.

3. Naby Keita - muscle

The midfielder suffered an issue on duty with Guinea. Klopp is unsure how long Keita will be absent for. Potential return game: unknown. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The midfielder confirmed on social media that he won’t play again this season. Bajcetic believes his setback will make him stronger physically and mentally. Potential return game: N/A

4. Stefan Bajcetic - adductor

The midfielder confirmed on social media that he won’t play again this season. Bajcetic believes his setback will make him stronger physically and mentally. Potential return game: N/A

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Premier LeagueChelseaChampions LeagueManchester City