Luis Diaz, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Chelsea.
Liverpool travel to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow night - with their aspirations of a Premier League top-four finish diminishing.
The Reds’ latest heavy away defeat - a 4-1 loss to Manchester City leaves them seven points and four spots outside the Champions League places.
If Jurgen Klopp’s side are to pull off an unlikely mission of securing a spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term, they have little margin for error. In their remaining 11 games, they can afford to drop very few points.
Liverpool now travel a Chelsea outfit who are managerless after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday night.
Whether that gives the Reds a helping hand or not remains to be seen.
Here is the latest on the injury front ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.