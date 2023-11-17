Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool star Luis Diaz scored twice in four minutes as Colombia came from behind to defeat Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla on Thursday night.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli had given Brazil an early lead as he fired home after just four minutes from Vinicius Junior's pass. However, Diaz was the hero for his home nation on an emotional night, with his father watching on from the stands following his release from kidnappers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool winger was reunited with his father earlier this week after he had been abducted and held hostage for 12 days by rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN). His mother was also taken by the group but released early into the ordeal as the police closed in as they bid to rescue the couple. Diaz's parents had been kidnapped for ransom.

Against Brazil, Diaz levelled matters with 75 minutes gone as he nodded past Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker from Cristian Borja's cross. Four minutes later Colombia were ahead as Diaz powered home an impressive header after a brilliant cross from ex-Everton midfielder James Rodriguez.

Diaz missed two Liverpool games as his father was being held by the ELN but he came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town and scored a late equaliser. He lifted his shirt with a message that read "freedom for papa". His father was pictured celebrating in the crowd against Brazil as Diaz proved the hero in front of his home fans.

It is the first time Colombia have been Brazil since a 1-0 win in the Copa America in July 2015. Brazil had won four of the last seven meetings with the other three ending in draws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, Diaz said, via France24: "Life makes you strong and brave and I think that's football, and not just football but life.