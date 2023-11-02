Liverpool go in search of a fourth successive victory when they make the trip to Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds battled through the treacherous conditions of Storm Ciaran to move in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth. Now Jurgen Klopp’s side turn their attention back to the Premier League - and have the chance to close the gap on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have lost just once all season and now prepare to face a Luton side who are expectedly finding their maiden Premier League campaign difficult. The Hatters have only one top-flight win to their name and were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa last weekend.

Still, Klopp will demand that the Reds do not underestimate Rob Edwards’ outfit at Kenilworth. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Dan Potts - out The Luton defender will be kept out with a hamstring injury.

2 . Mads Andersen - out A hamstring issue means the Hatters centre-back is unavailable for a couple of months.

3 . Sambi Lokonga- out The midfielder is still to play for Luton since arriving on loan from Arsenal. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images