Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Luton vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLuton vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Luton vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Luton Town vs Liverpool team news: 10 players out but key midfielder set to return

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Luton Town.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT

Liverpool go in search of a fourth successive victory when they make the trip to Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds battled through the treacherous conditions of Storm Ciaran to move in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth. Now Jurgen Klopp’s side turn their attention back to the Premier League - and have the chance to close the gap on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have lost just once all season and now prepare to face a Luton side who are expectedly finding their maiden Premier League campaign difficult. The Hatters have only one top-flight win to their name and were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa last weekend.

Still, Klopp will demand that the Reds do not underestimate Rob Edwards’ outfit at Kenilworth. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

The Luton defender will be kept out with a hamstring injury.

1. Dan Potts - out

The Luton defender will be kept out with a hamstring injury.

A hamstring issue means the Hatters centre-back is unavailable for a couple of months.

2. Mads Andersen - out

A hamstring issue means the Hatters centre-back is unavailable for a couple of months.

The midfielder is still to play for Luton since arriving on loan from Arsenal.

3. Sambi Lokonga- out

The midfielder is still to play for Luton since arriving on loan from Arsenal. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The centre-back missed the loss against Aston Villa and Luton were unsure how long he’d be sidelined for.

4. Reece Burke - doubt

The centre-back missed the loss against Aston Villa and Luton were unsure how long he’d be sidelined for. Photo: Tony Marshall

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsLuton TownPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurJurgen Klopp