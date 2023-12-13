Register
BREAKING
Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Matip. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Matip. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Matip. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mac Allister, Robertson, Jota: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games ahead of Man Utd

Liverpool injury news on Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Dec 2023, 08:02 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT

Liverpool face one of their biggest games of their season when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table after coming from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best but dug deep to deliver all three points.

Now they prepare to face a United side who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last weekend and have crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage following a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will be confident heading into the encounter but Klopp will be hoping to get players back fit. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the Reds' injury front.

The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge against Sheffield United and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister missed the win over Palace and has since insisted he's working hard to get back fit. Potential return game: Man Utd (H), Sun 17 Dec.

1. Alexis Mac Allister - cut

The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge against Sheffield United and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister missed the win over Palace and has since insisted he's working hard to get back fit. Potential return game: Man Utd (H), Sun 17 Dec.

The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is back running on the grass, which suggests he may be ahead of where Liverpool may have expected but will still need some time. Potential return: Late December.

2. Diogo Jota - muscle

The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is back running on the grass, which suggests he may be ahead of where Liverpool may have expected but will still need some time. Potential return: Late December.

The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January

3. Andy Robertson - shoulder

The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April and will need time to build fitness when fully trouble-free from his issue. Potential return: January

4. Thiago Alcantara - hip

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April and will need time to build fitness when fully trouble-free from his issue. Potential return: January

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceJurgen Klopp