Liverpool face one of their biggest games of their season when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table after coming from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best but dug deep to deliver all three points.

Now they prepare to face a United side who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last weekend and have crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage following a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will be confident heading into the encounter but Klopp will be hoping to get players back fit. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the Reds' injury front.

1 . Alexis Mac Allister - cut The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge against Sheffield United and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister missed the win over Palace and has since insisted he's working hard to get back fit. Potential return game: Man Utd (H), Sun 17 Dec.

2 . Diogo Jota - muscle The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is back running on the grass, which suggests he may be ahead of where Liverpool may have expected but will still need some time. Potential return: Late December.

3 . Andy Robertson - shoulder The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January