Mac Allister, Robertson, Jota: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games ahead of Man Utd
Liverpool injury news on Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.
Liverpool face one of their biggest games of their season when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT).
The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table after coming from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best but dug deep to deliver all three points.
Now they prepare to face a United side who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last weekend and have crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage following a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich.
Liverpool will be confident heading into the encounter but Klopp will be hoping to get players back fit. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the Reds' injury front.