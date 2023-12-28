Mac Allister, Robertson, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and return dates ahead of Newcastle - gallery
Liverpool injury news on Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Co.
Liverpool are enjoying a rare week-long break before they return to action against Newcastle United on New Year's Day.
The Reds signed off 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Burnley. Jurgen Klopp's side are firmly in the Premier League title race and although the Liverpool boss will be hoping to get as many players back as possible. Diogo Jota made a return to action against Burnley after a hamstring issue as he came off the bench to bag the Reds' second goal in the 90th minute.
Ahead of Newcastle's visit to Anfield, here's a look at the current Liverpool injury list and when some players may be back available.