Register
BREAKING
Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister, left, and Luis Diaz. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister, left, and Luis Diaz. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister, left, and Luis Diaz. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mac Allister, Robertson, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and return dates ahead of Newcastle - gallery

Liverpool injury news on Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Co.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 08:03 GMT

Liverpool are enjoying a rare week-long break before they return to action against Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

The Reds signed off 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Burnley. Jurgen Klopp's side are firmly in the Premier League title race and although the Liverpool boss will be hoping to get as many players back as possible. Diogo Jota made a return to action against Burnley after a hamstring issue as he came off the bench to bag the Reds' second goal in the 90th minute.

Ahead of Newcastle's visit to Anfield, here's a look at the current Liverpool injury list and when some players may be back available.

The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister has missed been absent since and may not be available for the remainder of 2023. Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Mon 1 Jan

1. Alexis Mac Allister - cut

The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister has missed been absent since and may not be available for the remainder of 2023. Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Mon 1 Jan

The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January

2. Andy Robertson - shoulder

The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April and will need time to build fitness when fully trouble-free from his issue. Potential return: January

3. Thiago Alcantara - hip

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April and will need time to build fitness when fully trouble-free from his issue. Potential return: January

Liverpool continue to take their time with the midfielder after he had adductor surgery last March before sustaining a calf problem. Potential return game: N/A

4. Stefan Bajcetic - calf

Liverpool continue to take their time with the midfielder after he had adductor surgery last March before sustaining a calf problem. Potential return game: N/A

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Newcastle United