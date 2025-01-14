Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team predicted to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground.

Liverpool return to Premier League action as they prepare for a seismic encounter against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight (8pm GMT kick-off).

Not many could have predicted the two outfits would be in their respective positions at the start of the season. Arne Slot’s Liverpool sit six points clear at the summit and the title is theirs to lose. They have lost just one top-flight game all year - but that was against Forest in September.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been a surprise package and they are third in the table above the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. Should they earn another victory over Liverpool, they will close the gap to three points.

Slot’s troops will scarcely underestimate their opponents, though, and play a league game for the first time in nine days after losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg before easing to a 4-0 FA Cup win over League Two side Accrington.

Liverpool have almost a full complement of players to select from, with Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Darwin Nunez (suspension) absent. Slot has decisions to make and here’s the starting line-up predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Rested against Accrington but will be back between the posts and hoping for a clean sheet.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool vice-captain remains in the spotlight given his contractual situation but Slot believes the scrutiny Alexander-Arnold faced after the 1-1 draw against Man United was a positive. In for another stern defensive test against Callum Hudson-Odoi.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Back from his knee injury and Liverpool have looked after the France international in the past two cup games.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Was afforded much-deserved respite despite last weekend and the Reds captain has been in imperious form this term. Should enjoy a good tussle with Forest striker Chris Wood.

LB - Andy Robertson

The Scotland international has not started the previous two games, which will give him a boost after not quite hitting the heights he’s capable of at times this season. Faced with marking the pacy Anthony Elanga.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Was not required against Accrington and that was a marked boost given how much football Gravenberch has played this season.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Arne Slot believes that the ex-Brighton midfielder has not delivered one poor performance this term. His consistency has been excellent.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Had missed three games because off suspension and illness before playing in the first half against Accrington. Szooszlai is a pressing machine and his absence has been missed.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman is aiming to score for a 12th time in his past 13 Premier League games. He could be key against a disciplined Forest defence.

ST - Luis Diaz

Diogo Jota is now ready to play 90 minutes after doing so against Accrington. But for that reason, Slot may feel that Diaz is the fresher and the better option.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands international has been in rampant form this season and proved his best position is operating on the flank.

Subs

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota.