VAR ruled against Liverpool on two occasions, with the PGMOL since admitting to a mistake.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, has given her reaction to the controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds couldn't help but feel aggrieved they were condemned to a first defeat this season in north London. The visitors had Curtis Jones sent-off in the 26th minute following a VAR review after he was initially branded a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper for a tackle on Yves Bissouma.

Yet despite their numerical disadvantage, Liverpool should have been ahead when Luis Diaz fired home. He was flagged offside and the decision stood after VAR had a look at the incident. However, replays showed Diaz was clearly onside and that referees' body PGMOL admitted to a 'serious human error'.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead before Liverpool levelled in stoppage-time through Cody Gakpo. But in the second period, the Reds would be reduced to nine men when Diogo Jota received a second yellow card - although the first caution he was given was harsh. Tottenham would have to wait until the 96th minute to net a win as Liverpool defended heroically before Joel Matip turned into his own net.