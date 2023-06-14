‘Makes sense’ - Liverpool star responds to question over possible PSG transfer

Ibrahima Konaté says it does not matter if Liverpool are in the Champions League next season, as he reaffirmed his commitment to the club after being questioned over a possible transfer to PSG.

The French defender is with the France squad ahead of the summer internationals. He is preparing to enter his third season with Liverpool after arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with RMC Sport, ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece, the 24-year-old from Paris was questioned about a possible move to the Ligue 1 champions but he laughed off the suggestions.

He then said: “All my older brothers have been PSG fans since my childhood. I remember, the first match I saw of PSG was the first match of Jérémy Ménez I believe. It was a long time ago. It’s in our genes, it’s the Parisian genes so it makes sense.”

He continued: “Even if there is no Champions League [at Liverpool], it does not matter. We are going to play the Europa League and we have the Premier League, which is the highest championship in the world.”

Konate is arguably Virgil van Dijk’s best partner in the centre of the Liverpool defence and is not a player the club would let go off easily. Despite a difficult campaign for the side last term, he played a key role in 2021-22 as the Reds lifted the League Cup and FA Cup while also coming close to the Premier League and Champions League titles.

