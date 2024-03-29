Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have ruled out Kyle Walker and John Stones out of their monumental Premier League title battle against Arsenal.

Liverpool have the chance to pile their pressure on their rivals when they face Brighton on Sunday. Around 45 minutes after the Anfield encounter finishes, City and Arsenal do battle at the Etihad,

As things stand, the Gunners lead the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool with City a point behind. Regardless, it means that at least one of the teams are going to drop points.

Despite trailing, City are still regarded as favourites to claim a fourth successive title. But they will be without key defensive pair Walker and Stones after they suffered injuries while representing England during the international break.