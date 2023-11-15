Man City could be without four key players against Liverpool as doctor provides injury update
Man City's injury issues are mounting ahead of the clash against Liverpool.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ederson has become the latest injury doubt for Manchester City ahead of the crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool.
The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium after the international break in what is a top-of-the-table showdown. Jurgen Klopp's side's 3-0 victory over Brentford ensured they moved up to second in the table. And with City sharing a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea, Liverpool are just a point behind the reigning champions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the Chelsea clash, City were already without talisman Kevin De Bruyne, who has not played since August because of a hamstring injury, John Stones and Nathan Ake. The latter subsequently pulled out of Holland duty.
Now Ederson has not linked up with Brazil's squad because of a foot issue he sustained against Chelsea. Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "After the game, the player got in touch, as did Manchester City's medical department.
"He suffered a foot injury in the final minutes and was able to continue the match, but the pain became intense.
"The foot became swollen, difficult to walk. At first, we postponed the presentation to take exams. After the exams, and also due to the short time, the issue of displacement, I would not be able to be available at the first moment."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool will be hoping that Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch (knee), Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate (both hamstring) will be back for the encounter against City. The latter has pulled out of France's squad.