Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ederson has become the latest injury doubt for Manchester City ahead of the crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium after the international break in what is a top-of-the-table showdown. Jurgen Klopp's side's 3-0 victory over Brentford ensured they moved up to second in the table. And with City sharing a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea, Liverpool are just a point behind the reigning champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Chelsea clash, City were already without talisman Kevin De Bruyne, who has not played since August because of a hamstring injury, John Stones and Nathan Ake. The latter subsequently pulled out of Holland duty.

Now Ederson has not linked up with Brazil's squad because of a foot issue he sustained against Chelsea. Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "After the game, the player got in touch, as did Manchester City's medical department.

"He suffered a foot injury in the final minutes and was able to continue the match, but the pain became intense.

"The foot became swollen, difficult to walk. At first, we postponed the presentation to take exams. After the exams, and also due to the short time, the issue of displacement, I would not be able to be available at the first moment."

Advertisement

Advertisement