Manchester City could be sweating on another key player ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool after the international break.

The Reds make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 25 November in what will be a Premier League top-of-the-table clash. Liverpool sit just a point behind City and a victory will instil further belief that a title challenge could be mounted.

City have injury issues at present, with talisman Kev De Bruyne still sidelined with a hamstring problem. Meanwhile, centre-back duo John Stones and Nathan Ake missed last Sunday's thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ake subsequently pulled out of the Netherlands' squad before Ederson (Brazil), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) and Matheus Nunez (Portugal) all withdrew from their respective nations' set-ups.

Now it is reported that Rodri is a doubt to feature for Spain against Cyprus tonight (Thursday). According to Spanish outlet COPE, the midfielder has been feeling 'discomfort' and is unlikely to be involved.