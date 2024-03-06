Man City winger Jeremy Doku, centre, with Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Erling Haaland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know when Jack Grealish will return to action for Manchester City.

The winger, who cost £100 million from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, is currently sidelined with a groin injury. Grealish sustained a recurrence of his issue in CIty's 3-1 Champions League victory over Copenhagen in the last 16 first leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning European champions prepare to face the Danish side in the reverse clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. They then travel to Liverpool for a seismic encounter in the Premier League title race on Sunday. The Reds currently lead Guardiola's troops by a point and the result of the game will have a marked impact on who is crowned champions, with Arsenal a further point adrift.

And Grealish will not be involved at Anfield. Speaking ahead of the Copenhagen encounter, Etihad boss Guardiola said: “Selection all depends on how people recover from the last game.

“That’s all. We will take a selection tomorrow morning. It’s really important to be focused. Jack is not ready. I don’t know [when he will be available].

"I don't think [he will be back before the internationals]. I haven't spoken to the doctors, but I think he has to recover well to use him as much as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement