Man City face potential new injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash as Pep Guardiola rules out star
Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know when Jack Grealish will return to action for Manchester City.
The winger, who cost £100 million from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, is currently sidelined with a groin injury. Grealish sustained a recurrence of his issue in CIty's 3-1 Champions League victory over Copenhagen in the last 16 first leg.
The reigning European champions prepare to face the Danish side in the reverse clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. They then travel to Liverpool for a seismic encounter in the Premier League title race on Sunday. The Reds currently lead Guardiola's troops by a point and the result of the game will have a marked impact on who is crowned champions, with Arsenal a further point adrift.
And Grealish will not be involved at Anfield. Speaking ahead of the Copenhagen encounter, Etihad boss Guardiola said: “Selection all depends on how people recover from the last game.
“That’s all. We will take a selection tomorrow morning. It’s really important to be focused. Jack is not ready. I don’t know [when he will be available].
"I don't think [he will be back before the internationals]. I haven't spoken to the doctors, but I think he has to recover well to use him as much as possible."
Meanwhile, Jeremy Doku was absent from training ahead of the Copenhagen encounter. The winger has recorded six goals and five assists since joining City from French side Rennes for £55 million last summer.