Man City closed the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race with victory over Newcastle United.

Ederson of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola admitted that Ederson suffered a 'big knock' that forced him of in Manchester City's dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

City had to battle from behind and left it late to earn a 3-2 triumph against the Magpies. Oscar Bobb scored a stoppage-time winner that moved the Premier League champions within two points of leaders Liverpool in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off after just eight minutes at St James' Park and replaced by Stefan Ortega. Ederson is one of Guardiola's key men and it would be a hammer blow if the Brazil international was sidelined for a prolonged period.