Man City provide Ederson injury update as Liverpool's Premier League title rivals sweat on key man

Man City closed the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race with victory over Newcastle United.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Ederson of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Ederson of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Pep Guardiola admitted that Ederson suffered a 'big knock' that forced him of in Manchester City's dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

City had to battle from behind and left it late to earn a 3-2 triumph against the Magpies. Oscar Bobb scored a stoppage-time winner that moved the Premier League champions within two points of leaders Liverpool in the title race.

However, City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off after just eight minutes at St James' Park and replaced by Stefan Ortega. Ederson is one of Guardiola's key men and it would be a hammer blow if the Brazil international was sidelined for a prolonged period.

And Guardiola is hopeful Ederson's setback isn't serious. The City chief said: "He had a big knock. I didn't speak with the doctors. He didn't walk well as he left the pitch but if it is just a knock he will be fine because we have a break for 10 days. If there is some damage, the doctors will tell me."

