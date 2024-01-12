Liverpool are five points ahead of Man City in the Premier League table.

Man City's Erling Haaland. Picture: Getty Images

Manchester City will again be without Ering Haaland as they aim to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race this weekend.

The Reds sit at the top of the table and are five points ahead of reigning champions City. However, with Liverpool having their winter break this weekend, Pep Guardiola's side can close the gap against Newcastle United tomorrow.

However, for a ninth successive game, Haaland - who has scored 18 goals this season - will be absent along with John Stones. Speaking at his pre-match press conference when asked if Haaland will feature at St James' Park, City boss Guardiola said: "No. Jack [Grealish] has been sick. Hopefully today he’s back. Erling is out and John is out. I think that's everything."

City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has recently returned from a four-month hamstring injury. Guardiola has revealed that the Belgium international is now ready to start at Newcastle. "I saw him yesterday and he feels good and dynamic," added Guardiola. "He played good, better than the sessions before Huddersfield.