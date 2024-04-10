Man City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Kevin De Bruyne was forced out of Manchester City’s Champions League draw with Real Madrid at the 11th hour.

City played out a thrilling 3-3 affair against Los Blancos in the quarter-final first leg of the competition at the Santiago Bernabeu. They now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race as they face Luton Town on Saturday. City are one point behind Liverpool and Arsenal but they both aren’t in action until Sunday - meaning the champions could claim top spot and pile on the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Bruyne is City’s talisman but spent the best part of three months with a hamstring issue earlier in the campaign. He was set to start against Real but was forced out of Guardiola’s starting line-up because of illness.

The City boss said: “When I arrived here in the locker room. In the last meeting in the hotel he was playing. He didn’t say anything to me. But he started to feel bad and bad. Vomiting when he arrived. He didn’t feel good to play.

“One of the secrets at the high level is adapting to the chaos. There’s no time to complain. Kyle is not here, so he’s not here. Nathan is not here, so he’s not here. Kevin cannot play, we play with 11. Hopefully he can be [back] next Wednesday.”

Phil Foden scored a stunning goal against Madrid to continue his scintillating form. But the diminutive forward was withdrawn late in the clash with an issue.

Guardiola added: “It’s a knock. He was grumpy with me when I made a sub, which means he is ok.”