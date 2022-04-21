Man City suffer double injury worry which could hand Liverpool huge title boost

Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion but Nathan Ake and John Stone both suffered issues.

Manchester City leapfrogged themselves back above Liverpool to the Premier League summit with victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

After the Reds thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, the pressure was on Pep Guardiola's side to deliver a result last night.

Indeed, that's what City did as they eased to a 3-0 victory against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

But the current champions suffered a double injury scare in defence.

Nathan Ake was forced off at half-time and replaced by Ruben Dias - who's recently returned from a lay-off himself.

Meanwhile, John Stone was withdrawn in the 77th minute with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming on in his place.

With just six games to go and a point separating City and Liverpool, Guardiola's now sweating on the pair's fitness.

Kyle Walker is already on the sidelines and missed the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final loss against Jurgen Klopp's side at Wembley last weekend.

On Stones' injury, Guardiola said: “He felt a little bit tight.

“I didn’t speak to the doctor, I will speak to him in the morning.

“Even for the doctors he needs to rest a little bit to know exactly the feeling. John went out running and playing. That is a good sign.

“He did not make an action and fall down to the grass. He was playing but felt tight. We did not want to take a risk. We will see in the next days.”

On Ake, Guardiola added: “Hopefully it is not muscular because we have problems in that position with Kyle Walker and Joao (Cancelo, suspended) from playing against Real Madrid. We will see.

“When people talk about my [FA Cup semi-final] selection against Liverpool many times it is for that reason.