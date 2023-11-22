Register
Man City vs Liverpool team news. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Man City vs Liverpool team news: Erling Haaland among eight doubts as six players already out - gallery

Man City vs Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT

Liverpool return to action after the international break with a hotly-anticipated clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds have forged a modern-day rivalry over the past few years competing for the Premier League title. And with two outfits occupying the top spots in the table, a battle for the silverware could be on once again.

Jurgen Klopp's side are second and just a point behind City. There are still sections of supporters who believe Liverpool aren't quite strong enough to challenge for the title but a victory over the current champions would indeed do some convincing.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the Premier League in five of the past six campaigns - and have shown they only get stronger as the season goes on.

The anticipation is building and here is the latest team news on both fronts.

The defender was absent for City's 4-4 draw against Chelsea before the international break with a thigh issue.

1. John Stones - doubt

Photo: Getty

The centre-back was forced out of Netherlands duty, having also missed the Chelsea game.

2. Nathan Ake - doubt

The centre-back was forced out of Netherlands duty, having also missed the Chelsea game.

The goalkeeper sustained a foot injury against Chelsea, which forced him out of Brazil duty.

3. Ederson - doubt

The goalkeeper sustained a foot injury against Chelsea, which forced him out of Brazil duty.

The midfielder, who joined City in the summer from Chelsea, did not link up with Croatia because of a fitness issue.

4. Mateo Kovacic - doubt

The midfielder, who joined City in the summer from Chelsea, did not link up with Croatia because of a fitness issue.

