Liverpool return to action after the international break with a hotly-anticipated clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds have forged a modern-day rivalry over the past few years competing for the Premier League title. And with two outfits occupying the top spots in the table, a battle for the silverware could be on once again.

Jurgen Klopp's side are second and just a point behind City. There are still sections of supporters who believe Liverpool aren't quite strong enough to challenge for the title but a victory over the current champions would indeed do some convincing.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the Premier League in five of the past six campaigns - and have shown they only get stronger as the season goes on.

The anticipation is building and here is the latest team news on both fronts.

1 . John Stones - doubt The defender was absent for City's 4-4 draw against Chelsea before the international break with a thigh issue. Photo: Getty

2 . Nathan Ake - doubt The centre-back was forced out of Netherlands duty, having also missed the Chelsea game.

3 . Ederson - doubt The goalkeeper sustained a foot injury against Chelsea, which forced him out of Brazil duty.