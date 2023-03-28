Liverpool and Man City injury lists ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool return to action after the international break when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 BST).

In seasons gone by, the encounter was billed as a potential Premier League title-decider with both outfits challenging for the silverware. Last term, City pipped the Reds to the top-flight crown by just a single point on the final day.

However, as the modern-day rivals prepare to do battle, only one side are in within a chance of winning the Premier League.

Liverpool have endured a stuttering season that barely anyone could have predicted. They sit just sixth in the table and have a battle if they’re to qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points but do have two games in hand.

City, meanwhile, are struggling by their own lofty standards. Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal yet have played one match fewer.

Although they’re not directly competing for the same thing, there’s still plenty at stake for both outfits. Here’s a look at the latest injury situation for both Liverpool and Man City,

2 . Darwin Nunez - doubt The forward has scored 14 goals since arriving at Anfield last summer. Nunez pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a cut ankle. More information is likely to emerge this week. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season. However, an adductor injury has ruled the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Luis Diaz - doubt The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool for the best part of six months. Diaz is due to return to team training later this week and much will be depend on his reaction to whether he’s included in the squad. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images