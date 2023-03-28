Man City vs Liverpool injury news: three ruled out, four doubtful and one highly unlikely - gallery
Liverpool and Man City injury lists ahead of the Premier League fixture.
Liverpool return to action after the international break when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 BST).
In seasons gone by, the encounter was billed as a potential Premier League title-decider with both outfits challenging for the silverware. Last term, City pipped the Reds to the top-flight crown by just a single point on the final day.
However, as the modern-day rivals prepare to do battle, only one side are in within a chance of winning the Premier League.
Liverpool have endured a stuttering season that barely anyone could have predicted. They sit just sixth in the table and have a battle if they’re to qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points but do have two games in hand.
City, meanwhile, are struggling by their own lofty standards. Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal yet have played one match fewer.
Although they’re not directly competing for the same thing, there’s still plenty at stake for both outfits. Here’s a look at the latest injury situation for both Liverpool and Man City,