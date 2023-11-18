Liverpool and Man City injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

It's a game that already has plenty of attention on it - despite still being a week ago.

Liverpool and Manchester City have forged a modern-day rivalry battling for the Premier League title. And after the Reds' lacklustre season in 2022-23, the early signs this campaign are that a challenge for City's crown could again be mounted.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Brentford saw them move within a point of leaders City, who shared a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea. And while fixtures have paused for the international break, Jurgen Klopp's men make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 25 November to face Pep Guardiola's outfit.

Certainly, there will be plenty of excitement from now until the clash. But both teams have injury concerns at this stage and we've taken a look at them.

1 . John Stones - doubt The defender was absent for City's draw against Chelsea with a thigh issue. Photo: Getty

2 . Nathan Ake - doubt The centre-back was forced out of Netherlands duty, having also missed the Chelsea game.

3 . Ederson - doubt The goalkeeper sustained a foot injury against Chelsea, which forced him out of Brazil duty.