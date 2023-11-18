Register
Man City vs Liverpool team news: six players out, eight doubts and three returns - gallery

Liverpool and Man City injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT

It's a game that already has plenty of attention on it - despite still being a week ago.

Liverpool and Manchester City have forged a modern-day rivalry battling for the Premier League title. And after the Reds' lacklustre season in 2022-23, the early signs this campaign are that a challenge for City's crown could again be mounted.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Brentford saw them move within a point of leaders City, who shared a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea. And while fixtures have paused for the international break, Jurgen Klopp's men make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 25 November to face Pep Guardiola's outfit.

Certainly, there will be plenty of excitement from now until the clash. But both teams have injury concerns at this stage and we've taken a look at them.

1. John Stones - doubt

2. Nathan Ake - doubt

3. Ederson - doubt

4. Mateo Kovacic - doubt

