Man Utd confirm fresh injury ahead of Liverpool clash as nine players to miss out
Man Utd injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire will be absent for Manchester United when they travel to Liverpool today (16.30 GMT).
The Red Devils head to Anfield under immense pressure after crashing out of the Champions League earlier this week. A 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich meant that United finished bottom of Group A, accruing just four points in six games.
What's more, they were thrashed 3-0 by AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford last week and sit seventh in the Premier League table. In the defeat by Bayern, Maguire limped off with a groin problem and will not be fit to face league leaders Liverpool.
'Harry [Maguire], he will not be available for the coming games," head coach ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference. "But we don't think it is for the long term.
Luke Shaw was withdrawn against Bayern at half-time but should be available. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed the clash with illness and only the former will be back. Ten Hag added: "Luke Shaw, he trained. So we think he is available for Sunday." Marcus Rashford. He will [be back, but] Martial not.''
United captain Bruno Fernandes must serve a one-match ban and will miss the Liverpool showdown along with Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho will again be absent after a falling out with ten Hag.