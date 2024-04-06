Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s the stadium that Kopites will not want to reflect on the season and realise they lost the Premier League title.

Dropping points at Old Trafford is simply out of the question for Liverpool when they face Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds’ ambitions of being crowned champions are in their own hands. And a victory over their bitter foes will take them another step closer to the silverware. Yet a slip-up and it could be advantage Arsenal should they get beyond Brighton while Manchester City are ready to pounce.

Any supporters knows that Liverpool are in for a difficult game against United. Despite their’ stuttering form, most recently suffering a sobering 4-3 loss at the hands of Chelsea, the Reds’ record at Old Trafford under Klopp doesn’t exude an abundance of confidence. The Liverpool boss has only won four out of 17 times at the ground - and lost 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals just three weeks ago.

Yet United have a defensive crisis that they are dealing with. Erik ten Hag, already under fire, may be without four centre-backs. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were already ruled out of the fixture. But against Chelsea, Raphael Verane was forced off at half-time and replaced by Jonny Evans - who then had to come off. It means that Harry Maguire could be the Reds Devils’ only fit senior centre-back.

Ten Hag will also be missing left-back Luke Shaw and key midfielder Casemiro was also taken off with an issue against Chelsea. Anthony Martial remains absent along with Tyrell Malacia while Altay Bayindir has been on the treatment table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to welcome back Wataru Endo into their squad. The midfielder was not risked in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United as he was nursing a knock. Klopp revealed Endo is being kept fresh for the United game.

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson both made a return to action after respective ankle injuries, with the former being unavailable for six weeks.