Manchester United could be without five defenders when they face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (15.30 BST).

The Reds will head to their bitter rivals on the back of a gutsy 3-1 victory over Sheffield United. Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were all on target to see Jurgen Klopp’s side move back to the summit of the Premier League table.

In contrast, United suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of Chelsea. The Red Devils had led in injury time before goals from Cole Palmer in the 10th and 11th minute of added-time to complete his hat-trick - and left Erik ten Hag’s side shell-shocked.

To compound their misery of slipping further behind in their unlikely pursuit of Champions League qualification, centre-back pair Raphael Verane and Jonny Evans were forced off injured. Verane had been replaced by Evans at half-time before he was substituted in the 66th minute. On the pair’s fitness, United boss ten Hag told BBC Sport "I cannot say at this moment."

United will already be without centre-halves Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof while left-back Luke Shaw remains absent until at least next month. What’s more, ten Hag revealed that he was also forced into withdrawing key midfielder Casemiro against Chelsea. The Dutchman told TNT Sport: "Also Casemiro we have to take off. That doesn't help in such moments. You need these types to show leadership and what to do.