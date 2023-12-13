Harry Maguire was forced off injury for Man Utd against Bayern Munich. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United's season hit a new low as they crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

The Red Devils' 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford meant that they finished bottom of Group A, collecting just four points from six matches. Kingsley Colman notched the only goal of the game in the 70th minute as United's return to Europe's elite club competition ended in meek fashion.

Pressure has piled on head coach Erik ten Hag, whose side also sit just sixth in the Premier League after a chastening 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth last weekend. United next travel to their fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men sit at the summit of the table having earned a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace last time out.

Against Bayern, United were without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial because of illness Much will depend on how they recover as to whether they can feature against Liverpool. To compound the Red Devils' frustrations, defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were forced off with injury in the reverse to the Bundesliga champions. Speaking after the game, ten Hag said: "We have to wait 24 hours. And then an assessment and diagnosis. So we have to wait for it."