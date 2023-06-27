Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Man Utd ‘hit impasse’ in pursuit of £65 million Liverpool summer transfer target

Liverpool showed interest in Chelsea’s Mason Mount earlier this year.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 06:44 BST
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty ImagesChelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United have 'hit an impasse' in their pursuit of Mason Mount, reports suggest.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Despite coming through the Stamford Bridge academy ranks and helping the club win the Champions League in 2021, Mount has been unable to agree a new contract in the capital.

And with a year remaining on his current deal, Chelsea are ready to cash in on the England international rather than lose him for free next summer.

Most Popular

Liverpool did show interest in Mount earlier this year after it became apparent that Jude Bellingham would not be able to be prised to Anfield.

The Reds opted to make Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer. The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina arrived from Brighton for £100 million.

Mount, meanwhile, has been the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side have now made three bids for the 24-year-old - the latest being worth £55 million. But The Times reports that the figure is £10 million below what Chelsea are demanding for Mount. United are said to have left their offer on the table but are set to pursue a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

It remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool will revive interest in Mount. Jurgen Klopp is aiming to recruit at least one more midfielder before the window closes. Nice's Khephren Thuram and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch are among the players who have been linked.

Related topics:Mason MountStamford BridgeChampions League