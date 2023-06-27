Man Utd ‘hit impasse’ in pursuit of £65 million Liverpool summer transfer target

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United have 'hit an impasse' in their pursuit of Mason Mount, reports suggest.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. Despite coming through the Stamford Bridge academy ranks and helping the club win the Champions League in 2021, Mount has been unable to agree a new contract in the capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with a year remaining on his current deal, Chelsea are ready to cash in on the England international rather than lose him for free next summer.

Liverpool did show interest in Mount earlier this year after it became apparent that Jude Bellingham would not be able to be prised to Anfield.

The Reds opted to make Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer. The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina arrived from Brighton for £100 million.

Mount, meanwhile, has been the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side have now made three bids for the 24-year-old - the latest being worth £55 million. But The Times reports that the figure is £10 million below what Chelsea are demanding for Mount. United are said to have left their offer on the table but are set to pursue a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Advertisement

Advertisement