Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal have all been linked with Andre Trindade.

Fluminense’s midfielder Andre Trindade and teammates raise the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with a January transfer swoop for Liverpool-linked Andre Trindade.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils are keen on the midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Liverpool made an approach for Andre in the summer, although he was not allowed to leave Fluminense. The Brazilian club wanted to keep the 22-year-old as they went in pursuit of a maiden Copa Libertadores title. Indeed, that decision reaped the rewards as Flu became champions of South America when beating Boca Juniors last weekend.

However, Fluminense are now prepared to allow Andre to depart and complete a move to the Premier League. Liverpool were linked but there have been suggestions interest has been cooled after signing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch late in the summer.

Arsenal and Fulham are also said to be admirers of the Brazil international, but Manchester United are now reportedly in the race.

Speaking to Ge Globe, Flu president Mario Bittencourt recently said: We are waiting. Today, there is no concrete proposal for Andre. But we are sure that after the [Club] World Cup - he will play in the World Cup - a stratospheric proposal will arrive.