Man Utd legend says Liverpool have 'laid down a marker' for title rivals
A Manchester United legend has heaped praise on the current Liverpool team.
Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has compared the current Liverpool squad to the Reds team that won the title back in 2020 - saying they have 'laid down a marker' for title rivals Manchester City.
Ferdinand said that he thinks Liverpool could 'push Manchester City' this season. Currently, they are five points ahead of the Sky Blues, but Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.
The 2019/20 season was an unprecedented one for Liverpool, as they picked up their first-ever Premier League title in fine style. Since then, Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to recreate this success, despite coming close on a couple of occasions - in the current campaign, however, they could push for glory once again.
What did Ferdinand say regarding Liverpool's title chances?
Speaking on TNT Sports [via Mail Online], Ferdinand said: "I think it’s a good yard stick for where they are in the season. They will have laid down the marker, saying to City you have to come and catch us.
"This performance today will definitely make people think the Liverpool we saw five years ago is back now and they have younger, fresher legs.
"And with that announcement they had during the week, they will have the bit between their teeth. This team tonight, this was the first time I have watched them and thought they could push Manchester City.
"When I have watched them previously I thought they weren't firing on all cylinders. This performance will breed confidence."
Fellow pundit Joe Cole, who was also on the panel, added: "You can see the determination [from Liverpool]. I have seen this team put on some great performances this year but that was as complete a performance as I have seen from them. I was waiting for the press to slow down in moments but it never did. I think Chelsea ran into a team tonight that was right at the top of their game."