Cristiano Ronaldo is still to return to Manchester United training.

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature against Liverpool in next week’s pre-season friendly.

Jurgen Klopp’s side step up their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 season when they jet off for a tour of the Far East today.

The Reds open up their friendly campaign against United at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday (14.00 BST).

But Ronaldo will not play in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Old Trafford club.

The Portuguese has been given additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue.

Ronaldo, who has been linked with a summer exit from United, is one of four players who won’t be involved against Liverpool.

Phil Jones and Brandon Williams are remaining in England, while Andreas Pereira is being given a break after a loan spell at Brazil club Flamengo.

What’s been said

A United statement said: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.

“Defender Phil Jones is following a specialist pre-season programme, as was the case last summer, to ensure he is best prepared for the campaign ahead. Brandon Williams, back from a loan spell at Norwich City, has a small issue and so is continuing to work at Carrington.