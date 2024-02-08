Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently purchased a 25% stake in Manchester United, reportedly has ambitious plans for the club's stadium

According to the Telegraph, Ratcliffe - Britain's richest period - believes that Old Trafford can become the 'Wembley of the North' and could seek government funds via the Leveling Up strategy.

Ratcliffe purchased a 25% stake in United from the Glazer family for a reported fee of £1.5 billion. It is said there is a guarantee of investment to upgrade Old Trafford, with the Glazers having come under fire for the lack of money spent on their ground.

It is said that Ratcliffe does not want to move United out of Old Trafford but could move to land around the club's current 114-year home. It is suggested that he believes England should have a facility in the north of England capable of rivalling Wembley, which holds a capacity of 90,000.

Liverpool will welcome their record home crowd when they face Burnley on Saturday with 60,000 fans set to be in attendance as more seats of the Anfield Road End extension open up. It will increase to 61,000 one fully complete.