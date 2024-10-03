Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Southgate has been linked with replacing the under pressure Erik ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate was a surprise presence in the Anfield stands for Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over Bologna.

Southgate was spotted by the TV cameras taking in the action as the Reds delivered a 2-0 win to keep up their 100 per cent start in the competition last night. Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah were on target either side of half-time.

It was perhaps a surprise that the former England manager opted to watch Arne Slot’s side, with his former club Aston Villa earning a historic 1-0 triumph over Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

Southgate is out of work after leaving his role as Three Lions boss at the end of Euro 2024. England reached the final for successive Euros yet suffered a 2-1 defeat by Spain in Germany. The Three Lions also reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals during his eight years in charge.

Southgate has heavily been linked with the Manchester United job should the axe be wielded on Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is under pressure after suffering a 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford - having been beaten by Liverpool by scoreline on their own patch last month - and endured their joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign. The Red Devils also finished just eighth last season although they won the FA Cup and Ten Hag’s deal was extended in the summer.

INews reports that United head of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is an admirer of Southgate, while he worked with Red Devils sporting director Dan Ashworth at the FA. United face Porto in the Europa League tonight before they play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Asked if he has had any reassurances from United’s hierarchy about his job ahead of the Porto encounter, Ten Hag said: “We talk every day. We are on a common journey – we made that agreement in the summer. Everyone has to take responsibility, and that starts with me as a manager. But also on the pitch.”